Covid-19: AA asks motorists to be vigilant during state of disaster

23 March 2020 - 15:16 By Ernest Mabuza
The Automobile Association has warned motorists not to speed while there are fewer cars on the roads and highways, adding that road accidents will increase pressure on healthcare workers during the coronavirus pandemic.
With more people staying home and the roads quieter, people are driving faster – especially on highways and freeways.

This is according to the Automobile Association (AA), which on Monday encouraged people to be safe and to continue to follow the rules of the road.

“An unintended consequence of the coronavirus and the associated closures of schools, tertiary institutions and businesses, is that fewer people are on the country’s roads. This will, in all likelihood, lead to a drop in the number of crashes, injuries and fatalities.

“But this doesn’t open the door for those still on the roads to behave as they wish,” the AA said.

The association said health services across the country were experiencing huge pressures on their resources during the pandemic, in addition to people with other illnesses and emergencies who needed to be cared for.

“Road users who add to this pressure by not obeying the rules, and who through negligent actions cause crashes which require medical intervention, are adding to this pressure and are, quite frankly, selfish, irresponsible and a danger to others,” the AA said.

The association urged motorists to always be vigilant, put their cellphones away and remain focused on the road ahead.

The AA said motorists should always practise good hygiene in their cars, on motorbikes and bicycles by regularly wiping down surfaces that are touched often, such as gear levers, steering wheels, seat belts, handles, handlebars, and visors.

