Car makers set dates to restart plants as coronavirus outbreak plateaus
Several car makers have laid down plans to resume production, which was halted due to the coronavirus crisis, on early signs of the outbreak plateauing. Below is a list of restart dates for factories, sourced from research firm AutoForecast Solutions LLC:
BMW
Spartanburg, US, May 4
Dingolfing, Germany, May 4
Oxford, UK, May 4
Daimler:
Sindelfingen, Germany, April 20
Tuscaloosa, US, April 13
Kecskemet, Hungary, April 22
Fiat Chrysler:
Jefferson North, US. May 5
Betim, Brazil, April 22
Melfi, Italy, April 14
Ford Motor:
Louisville, US, April 13
Saarlouis, Germany, May 4
Hermosillo, Mexico, April 13
General Motors:
Fairfax, US, June 1
Lansing Grand River, US, May 4
Spring Hill, US, May 18
Hyundai:
West Point, US, April 11
Zilina, Slovakia, April 6
St.Petersburg, Russia, April 20
Honda:
Lincoln, US, May 4
Alliston, Canada, May 4
Yorii, Japan, April 18
Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi:
Smyrna, US, April 27
Sunderland, UK, April 27
Batilly, France, April 14
Tesla:
Gigafactory 3, China, April 13
Fermont, US, April 13
Toyota:
Georgetown, US, April 20
Tahara, Japan, April 11
Valenciennes, France, April 20
Volkswagen:
Wolfsburg, Germany, April 20
Chattanooga, US, April 13
Puebla, Mexico, May 4