Car makers set dates to restart plants as coronavirus outbreak plateaus

08 April 2020 - 08:13 By Reuters
Employees attach an engine hood to a Volkswagen Tiguan compact crossover vehicle in the bodyshop at the Volkswagen AG automobile factory in Wolfsburg, Germany. This plant is expected to reopen on April 20, 2020.
Image: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Several car makers have laid down plans to resume production, which was halted due to the coronavirus crisis, on early signs of the outbreak plateauing. Below is a list of restart dates for factories, sourced from research firm AutoForecast Solutions LLC: 

BMW

Spartanburg, US, May 4

Dingolfing, Germany, May 4

Oxford, UK, May 4

Daimler:

Sindelfingen, Germany, April 20

Tuscaloosa, US, April 13

Kecskemet, Hungary, April 22

Fiat Chrysler:

Jefferson North, US. May 5

Betim, Brazil, April 22

Melfi, Italy, April 14

Ford Motor:

Louisville, US, April 13

Saarlouis, Germany, May 4

Hermosillo, Mexico, April 13

General Motors:

Fairfax, US, June 1

Lansing Grand River, US, May 4

Spring Hill, US, May 18

Hyundai:

West Point, US, April 11

Zilina, Slovakia, April 6

St.Petersburg, Russia, April 20

Honda:

Lincoln, US, May 4

Alliston, Canada, May 4

Yorii, Japan, April 18

Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi:

Smyrna, US, April 27

Sunderland, UK, April 27

Batilly, France, April 14

Tesla:

Gigafactory 3, China, April 13

Fermont, US, April 13

Toyota:

Georgetown, US, April 20

Tahara, Japan, April 11

Valenciennes, France, April 20

Volkswagen:

Wolfsburg, Germany, April 20

Chattanooga, US, April 13

Puebla, Mexico, May 4

