Harley-Davidson quarterly profit falls about 45%

Harley-Davidson Inc reported a drop of about 45% in quarterly profit on Tuesday as motorcycle sales took a hit from global lockdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Harley's net income fell to $69.7m (roughly R1,299,394,099), or 45 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 29 from $127.9m (roughly R2,384,397,493), or 80 cents per share, a year earlier.

Motorcycles and related products revenue fell 8% to $1.10bn (roughly R20,735,700,000).