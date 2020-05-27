news

VWSA resumes production and export of vehicles

27 May 2020 - 15:01 By Motoring Reporter
VWSA chairman and managing director, Thomas Schaefer, is pictured at the car maker's Uitenhage production plant that has resumed manufacturing operations.
Image: Supplied

After a gradual ramp-up of its local production, the Volkswagen Group South Africa (VWSA) plant in Uitenhage has resumed its manufacturing operations.

In line with the regulations pertaining to Level 4 of lockdown, VWSA production was restarted on May 4, with essential employees returning to work in a phased approach.

The company has since started exporting Polos to various markets, in addition to manufacturing Polos and Vivos for the local market. On-site employees are supported by colleagues who continue to work from home where this is possible.

Before the gradual ramp-up of production, a number of measures to combat Covid-19 were put in place at all VWSA sites. These measures form part of a 100-point plan implemented across the Volkswagen Group to ensure the health and safety of employees.

VWSA's chairman and MD, Thomas Schaefer, thanked the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (Naamsa) for its assistance in lobbying the government for the automotive industry to be allowed to reopen.

“The automotive industry has a crucial role to play in the local and national economy,” said Schaefer. “We are grateful that this role was acknowledged with the decision to let the industry operate and trade again.

“In many aspects, the Covid-19 crisis has eclipsed our daily lives. As such, it must be our main priority at VWSA to act responsibly in every aspect of our business - and this includes, first and foremost, to ensure that our employees can work without risking their health. We will continue our extensive efforts to fulfil this duty,” Schaefer concluded.

