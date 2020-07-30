news

Russia considers built-in breathalysers for cars to curb drink driving

30 July 2020 - 09:23 By Reuters
Russia is considering fitting cars with devices that breathalyse drivers to clamp down on drink driving.
Russia is considering fitting cars with devices that breathalyse drivers to clamp down on drink driving.
Image: dolgachov / 123rf

Russia is considering fitting cars with devices that breathalyse drivers to clamp down on drink driving and is looking at ways to encourage manufacturers to install them in vehicles fresh off the production line.

The industry ministry hopes to draw up a plan by the end of 2020, the Kommersant newspaper reported, to spur the mass use of “interlocks”, which require drivers to pass the breathalyser test before they can start the ignition.

The ministry did not immediately reply to a request for comment on the report.

Russia has for years been trying to improve road safety and, though official statistics show the situation improving, around 17,000 Russians died on the country's roads last year, much higher than in many other countries.

Installing alcohol interlocks would introduce new costs for carmakers and likely be opposed by many carmakers at a time when demand for new cars is under strain because of the pandemic.

Past Russian government pushes to have alcohol interlocks deployed in Russia have been unsuccessful.

Russians have long had a reputation as ferocious drinkers, but alcoholic consumption has fallen by an estimated 43% from 2003 to 2016, according to a World Health Organisation study last year.

Russia remains a nation of heavy drinkers, but the study linked the fall in consumption to higher alcohol excise taxes, policies clamping down on home-made alcohol and the raising of the minimum price for vodka.

President Vladimir Putin has long cultivated an image of sobriety in contrast to his predecessor, Boris Yeltsin, whom many Russians associate with drunken and embarrassing gaffes.

MORE

Michanic brings car servicing and repair to your home or office

Online booking service dispatches mechanics who come to your door to fix vehicles
Motoring
3 hours ago

WATCH | Unique Ford Ranger honours legacy of Nelson Mandela

The Blue Oval has taken the wraps off "Mandla", a special Ranger celebrating the statesman's life and legacy.
Motoring
18 hours ago

PODCAST | How AutoTrader's vehicle taxonomy database offers a wealth of used-car knowledge

In this episode of Cargumentative, Thomas Falkiner, Denis Droppa and Brenwin Naidu are joined in the virtual studio by the CEO of AutoTrader SA ...
Motoring
19 hours ago

Most read

  1. New BMW M3 Sedan and M4 Coupé get a final shakedown at the Sachsenring New Models
  2. CONSUMER WATCH | Nissan Navara engine overhaul turns nasty Features
  3. No action yet on Tshwane metro cops who manhandled woman in viral video news
  4. WATCH | Unique Ford Ranger honours legacy of Nelson Mandela news
  5. Got R5.3m to spare? This rare Ferrari could end up parked in your garage news

Latest Videos

"It's the end of an era": Anti-apartheid activist Andrew Mlangeni laid to rest
'I could feel the cement spatter around me.’ : Centurion church members relive ...
X