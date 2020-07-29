Cargumentative
PODCAST | How AutoTrader's vehicle taxonomy database offers a wealth of used-car knowledge
29 July 2020 - 15:03
In this episode of Cargumentative, Thomas Falkiner, Denis Droppa and Brenwin Naidu are joined in the virtual studio by the CEO of AutoTrader South Africa George Mienie.
Mienie talks to the guys about AutoTrader's vehicle taxonomy database: the only used car database in South Africa that has structured car taxonomy data captured down to variant and equipment level.
They also discuss what's been happening in the motoring world over the last week.
