TV HIGHLIGHT | Robert Marawa joins the Ignition TV family

Marawa to host new show called 'Marawa Moments'

23 August 2020 - 09:25
Robert Marawa.
Image: Supplied/Metro FM

Award-winning sports journalist and presenter Robert Marawa is joining Ignition TV to host a new show titled Marawa Moments, 30 minutes of bite-sized, snackable content.

In each episode, Marawa will share his insights into SA's favourite sports players, coaches and other personalities as they adjust to the “new normal”.

Marawa Moments starts on September 8 and will air on Tuesdays at 7.30pm.

Only on Ignition TV, DStv channel 189.

Watch the trailer:

Watch IgnitionLIVE on DStv channel 189
Image: IgnitionLIVE

