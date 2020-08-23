TV HIGHLIGHT | Robert Marawa joins the Ignition TV family

Award-winning sports journalist and presenter Robert Marawa is joining Ignition TV to host a new show titled Marawa Moments, 30 minutes of bite-sized, snackable content.

In each episode, Marawa will share his insights into SA's favourite sports players, coaches and other personalities as they adjust to the “new normal”.

Marawa Moments starts on September 8 and will air on Tuesdays at 7.30pm.

Only on Ignition TV, DStv channel 189.