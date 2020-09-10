news

Moto2 rider Jorge Martin tests positive for Covid-19

10 September 2020 - 16:21 By Reuters
Jorge Martin of Spain and Red Bull KTM Ajo has tested positive for Covid-19.
Jorge Martin of Spain and Red Bull KTM Ajo has tested positive for Covid-19.
Image: Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images

Moto2 Championship contender Jorge Martin is among two individuals who have returned positive tests for Covid-19, organisers said on Thursday.

The Red Bull KTM Ajo rider is self-isolating and will miss this weekend's Misano round of the second-tier championship, in line with the protocols set by the race organisers.

It represents a blow to Austrian GP race winner Martin's title ambitions as he was only eight points behind Championship leader Luca Marini of Sky Racing Team VR46.

There has also been one positive result returned for a mechanic from a different team.

"They have not entered the paddock for the event and will not be able to attend the San Marino Grand Prix," MotoGP said in a statement.

MotoGP has conducted more than 14,000 tests for the novel coronavirus since before the season's resumption in July, and has detected and isolated each positive case diagnosed.

READ MORE:

This rare and usable Jordan F1 car could be yours from a cool R3.3m

Motorsports enthusiasts looking to live life in the fast lane are being presented with an incredibly rare opportunity to own and drive away in a ...
Motoring
3 hours ago

Mick Schumacher to drive his dad's 2004 Ferrari at Mugello

Mick Schumacher will drive his father Michael's 2004 Ferrari around the Mugello circuit on Sunday ahead of a Tuscan Grand Prix celebrating the ...
Motoring
7 hours ago

Vettel to join Aston Martin from Ferrari in 2021

Mexican driver Sergio Perez will leave Racing Point at the end of the Formula One season, he and the team announced on Wednesday, with four-time ...
Motoring
10 hours ago

Most read

  1. New 2020 Datsun Go Five proves that a pig in lipstick is still a pig New Models
  2. No grace period for expired car licences so motorists will be fined news
  3. Williams waves her cars out for the last time Motorsport
  4. This is what the all-new 2021 Dacia (and Renault) Sandero looks like New Models
  5. Hyundai unveils wild-looking new Tucson New Models

Latest Videos

'Please, no bail,' asks mother of Nateniël Julies as police trio appear in court
Beaten, dragged & left for dead: Comrades champ Bester 'back on bike' after ...
X