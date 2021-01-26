news

2021 Knysna Motor Show cancelled due to Covid-19 resurgence

26 January 2021 - 11:52 By Motoring Staff
The 2021 Knysna Motor Show has been cancelled due to the resurgence of Covid-19 infections.
The Garden Route Motor Club has taken the difficult decision to cancel the 2021 Knysna Motor Show. With the show scheduled to take place on May 2, the show’s organising committee met recently and decided to cancel the event, due to the resurgence of Covid-19 in the past two months.

This decision follows the cancellation of the 2020 event, which was also due to Covid-19 restrictions.

“We had hoped that 2021 would start in a more positive way, but unfortunately with the resurgence of Covid-19 this has not been the case,” read a statement from the Knysna Motor Show’s organising committee. “We do not know what 2021 will hold for us.”

The show’s chief organiser, Peter Pretorius, elaborated on the process that led to the cancellation of the 2021 Knysna Motor Show:

“The KMS committee has now had the opportunity to fully evaluate whether to go ahead with the KMS in 2021 or cancel the event. We had to recognise all the uncertainties around Covid-19, and at what stage the vaccination of the public will reach 'herd immunity'.

“It has been decided to cancel the planned May 2 date for the 2021 KMS. Furthermore it has also been decided not to postpone the staging of the KMS, but to cancel it in total for 2021.”

The committee said that while this was a very sad decision to have been reached, it had been done in the best interests of all the parties involved in organising the event, as well as the participants and the public. A further consideration was the lead-time required to organise the event and the cost implications, should the KMS not receive the support from the participants and the public.

“Accordingly, we will now plan to stage the next Knysna Motor Show in 2022, and will then look forward to your usual support. All parties will be kept updated once we have greater clarity, and have set a date for 2022.”

For more information. Visit the Garden Route Motor Club’s website on www.grmc.co.za

