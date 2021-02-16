Simola Hillclimb 2021 postponed until September

Due to the ongoing impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on sports events, and an expected third wave of infections, the organisers of the Simola Hillclimb have taken the difficult decision to postpone the event to September 2-5.

“It is once again with a great deal of sadness that we have been forced to make this decision to postpone the event yet again,” said the organiser, Knysna Speed Festival.

“We were all set to run the event on our traditional May dates, but having engaged with all stakeholders, medical experts and other event organisers, the consensus is that May poses too much of a risk for the health and safety of attendees.

“The uncertainty and possible risk impacts our international competitors and visitors who may still not be allowed to travel to the country in May, as well as sponsor partners who would not be able to host staff and guests if the health risk is high.

“Indications from those consulted and experts around the globe is that with the roll out of vaccinations, sports events should return to some form of normality from July with spectators allowed back to events. There is strong belief that hosting the event in September will be possible, albeit possibly with certain constraints.