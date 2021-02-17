WATCH | Luxury cars smashed as 40 vandals storm Cape Town dealership
Social media was atwitter on Wednesday after reports surfaced that a luxury car dealership in Paarden Eiland, Cape Town, had been ransacked by about 40 people.
CCTV footage captured inside the dealership — identified in posts as The Toy Shop — shows suspects vandalising sports cars parked on the showroom floor.
#footage of incident in Paarden Eiland, Cape Town where suspects damaged luxurious cars and beat up staff. At this dealership.. Watch @BOSBEER2006 @1SecondLater @MARIUSBROODRYK @News24 @SAPoliceService @eNCA @SABCNews @JulianJansen pic.twitter.com/TAkEViO0QB— BOSBEER.COM (@BOSBEER2006) February 17, 2021
According to reports, the suspects allegedly arrived on the scene and demanded that the dealership staff give them vehicles. When their request was refused the suspects soon set about vandalising cars — everything from luxury SUVs to high-performance roadsters. This is clearly evident in the video footage where vehicle windscreens, windows and lights are smashed to pieces. Staff members were apparently also assaulted during the attack.
Car showroom in Northgate, Paarden Eiland, Cape Town- staff assaulted and cars damaged. pic.twitter.com/WQ8e2caSuL— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) February 17, 2021
According to CapeTownEtc, police are “investigating cases of business robbery and malicious damage to property”. TimesLIVE Motoring tried to contact the dealership, which was unavailable for comment.
This is a developing story.