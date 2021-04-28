news

China auto industry body launches data platform for smart cars

28 April 2021 - 12:29 By Reuters
Chinese auto industry body, China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM), has launched an auto data storage platform, using blockchain technology, for smart cars.
Image: JAE YOUNG JU / 123rf

China's top auto industry body, China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM), said on Wednesday that it has launched an auto data storage platform, using blockchain technology, for smart cars.

As cars have more autonomous driving functions and entertainment services, vehicles generate more data from sensors and in-car systems than before. Regulators globally are drafting new rules on the storage and protection of data.

CAAM, which did not offer details of the platform in the statement, also held a policy discussion meeting with China's industry ministry and public security ministry. Tesla Inc, Volkswagen AG, Geely, Nio Inc, and SAIC Motor are among the automakers joining the discussion, CAAM said.

