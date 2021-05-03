news

TSMC says it can catch up with auto chip demand by the end of June

03 May 2021 - 11:45 By Reuters
A file photograph of a microchip under test probes.
A file photograph of a microchip under test probes.
Image: Andrew Harrison / 123rf

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) expects to be able to catch up with the "minimum requirement" of customer demand for auto chips by the end of June, its chairperson told US broadcaster CBS.

Automakers around the world are shutting assembly lines due to the shortage of chips for the industry, which in some cases have been exacerbated by the former US administration's actions against Chinese chip factories.

Taiwan, home to a booming semiconductor industry, is front and centre of efforts to resolve that problem, and its chipmakers have vowed to ramp up capacity.

Speaking to CBS' 60 Minutes in comments broadcast on Sunday, TSMC chair Mark Liu said they first heard about the shortages in December and the following month began trying to squeeze out as many chips as possible for automakers.

"Today we think we are two months ahead, that we can catch up the minimum requirement of our customers before the end of June," he said.

Asked if he meant the auto chip shortage would end in two months, he said "no".

"There's a time lag. In car chips particularly, the supply chain is long and complex. The supply takes about seven to eight months," Liu said

TSMC is the world's largest contract chipmaker.

While the chip shortage was first felt by automakers, it has since spread to other sectors including consumer electronics.

Tesla, under scrutiny in China, steps up engagement with regulators

Electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc, facing scrutiny in China over safety and customer service complaints, is boosting its engagement with mainland ...
Motoring
5 hours ago

Insurers roll up their sleeves to repair Joburg’s potholed roads

Discovery and Dial Direct have launched a Pothole Patrol crusade to save wheels and lives
Motoring
2 days ago

Motorists can expect some fuel price relief in May

Fuel prices have made a turnaround from last month, with across-the-board price reductions in all fuel types expected when the department of mineral ...
Motoring
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Insurers roll up their sleeves to repair Joburg’s potholed roads news
  2. The mighty new 420kW Audi S8 is now available in Mzansi New Models
  3. REVIEW | 2021 VW Amarok V6 is a bakkie bruiser in a business suit Reviews
  4. FIRST DRIVE | Why the Haval Jolion is the best Chinese offering yet First Drives
  5. REVIEW | The 2021 Audi A6 is a rare but delightful commodity Reviews

Latest Videos

The homelessness pandemic: ‘When Covid-19 started until now, my life is the ...
Bellavista building wars: Council properties cause chaos
X