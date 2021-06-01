May new car sales continue to track the trend of slow market recovery

As the country adapts to adjusted level 2 lockdown regulations, the impacts of the pandemic remain high on the motor industry’s agenda.

A year ago, retailers were resuming sales under alert level 4, and the market mustered 12,874 sales during May 2020. One year later and the picture remains subdued, albeit with more stability as the market recovery continues to gain some momentum.

According to naamsa | The Automotive Business Council, the new vehicle market sold 38,337 units during May this year. While unfair to compare this against May 2020 (up 197.8%), it is noteworthy that this represents a 7.6% growth over the previous month’s sales.

“The market continues its slow recovery in the face of a number of challenges and opportunities,” says Lebogang Gaoaketse, head of marketing and communication at WesBank.

“Interest rates remain at historical lows, providing some of the most affordable finance and consequently opportunities to purchase a new vehicle. However, price inflation against the backdrop of a subdued economy continues to be a barrier for many purchase decisions.”