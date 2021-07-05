Aston Martin Valkyrie to star at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Aston Martin on Monday confirmed that its new Valkyrie hypercar will be stoking the crowds at this year's Goodwood Festival of Speed, which kicks off on Thursday July 8.

Powered by the combination of a 745kW naturally aspirated 6.5-litre V12 engine and a 120kW electric motor, the Valkyrie is capable of accelerating from 0-100km/h in under 2.5 seconds. Set to run in the "Supercar" class on Saturday July 10, it will be piloted up the famous 1.86km hillclimb course by none other than Aston Martin F1 driver Lance Stroll.

You can watch all the action live on the Goodwood Road & Racing YouTube channel.