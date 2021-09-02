news

RIP - End of the road for the Mazda3 Sedan in SA

02 September 2021 - 09:12 By Motoring Reporter
Mazda has decided to axe the Mazda3 Sedan from its local lineup.
Mazda has decided to axe the Mazda3 Sedan from its local lineup.
Image: Supplied

Mazda SA announced on Thursday that it has taken the decision to run out existing stock on the Mazda3 Sedan. This is due to the decline of the medium-size sedan segment over the last few years with local motorists instead favouring compact crossovers and SUVs. 

Mazda SA says it has extended its available line-up in the crossover and SUV segment over the past years, and will continue to do so going forward. The company also confirmed that the Mazda3 Hatch will remain part of its vehicle line-up for the foreseeable future. 

READ MORE

Global supply bottlenecks delay Tesla Roadster to 2023

Tesla Inc top boss Elon Musk on Wednesday signaled a one-year delay in the shipment of Roadster sports car to 2023, citing global supply chain ...
Motoring
4 hours ago

Phone won't sync to your car? You are not alone, says J.D. Power

Problems getting smartphones to connect properly with vehicle infotainment systems are now the No 1 gripe among consumers, according to the latest ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Mercedes-Benz partners up with SSAB for fossil fuel-free steel

Swedish steelmaker SSAB said on Wednesday it had partnered with Daimler's Mercedes-Benz to introduce fossil fuel-free steel into vehicle production, ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. WATCH | Trapped semi-truck load gets taken out by freight train (warning: ... Features
  2. Hours extended as expired driving licences top a million news
  3. FIRST DRIVE | Tech-laden 2021 VW Golf 8 GTI is heavier, not faster First Drives
  4. Volkswagen set to abandon the stick news
  5. Motorists can expect some relief at the pumps in September as oil price retreats news

Latest Videos

Motorists trapped in cars as flash floods pummel New York
C.1.2 variant: What is it and should we be worried? Explained