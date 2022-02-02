news

Mercedes-Benz CEO says raw material scarcity could delay e-mobility

02 February 2022 - 17:01 By Reuters
Ola Kaellenius, CEO of Mercedes-Benz, says raw material scarcity could delay e-mobility.
Ola Kaellenius, CEO of Mercedes-Benz, says raw material scarcity could delay e-mobility.
Image: Lennart Preiss/Getty Images

Scarce supply of raw materials for electric cars could slow the transition from fossil-fuel burning vehicles to electric ones, Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Kaellenius said in an interview with German paper Die Zeit on Wednesday.

“The industrialisation of mines and refinery capacities may not progress as quickly as demand increases. Should that happen, it would only delay e-mobility, but not prevent it,” Kaellenius said.

Carmakers are working to secure supplies of materials from lithium, nickel and manganese for batteries to magnesium for car components as they race to ramp up electric vehicle production, but rising raw material costs have dug into their margins.

Some, including Mercedes-Benz — which changed its name from Daimler on Tuesday after splitting from Daimler Truck — have lifted prices for consumers to cushion the blow.

Increases have recently been seen in response to the ongoing semiconductor shortage, which lowered production volumes throughout last year.

Ferrari signals higher profits on strong global demand for sports cars

Ferrari delivered a record number of cars last year as demand for luxury vehicles surged globally despite the Covid-19 pandemic and the sports car ...
Motoring
31 minutes ago

SA's automotive sector has a chronic skills shortage

The Retail Motor Industry (RMI) is trying to attract more school leavers into the automotive sector, which has a chronic skills shortage
Motoring
9 hours ago

Mercedes-Geely Smart venture said to seek up to $1bn

Smart Automobile Co, a joint venture between Germany’s Mercedes-Benz and China’s biggest private carmaker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co, is ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. WATCH | Cape Town Ferrari goes viral after running out of fuel Features
  2. REVIEW | 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 is big, brawny and thirsty Reviews
  3. Bad news for motorists: fuel prices to be hiked on Wednesday news
  4. REVIEW | The Toyota Corolla Cross is a frugal road trip companion Reviews
  5. SA's automotive sector has a chronic skills shortage news

Latest Videos

Chief Justice interviews: ‘Feminist' Madlanga calls for judges to ...
SAA, SARS and Guptas: Who is implicated in first state capture commission ...