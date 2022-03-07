Peugeot 308 voted 2022 Women’s World Car of the Year

The journalists of the Women's World Car of the Year (56 women motoring scribes from 40 countries across five continents) have chosen the Peugeot 308 as the World's Best Car for 2022. The plucky French hatchback got the nod over five other title hopefuls: the Kia Sportage, BMW iX, Ford Mach-E, Audi e-Tron GT and Jeep Wrangler 4x4.

“This year's voting was closer than ever,” says Marta Garcia, executive president of Women's World Car of the Year (WWCOTY). “The jurors had their work cut out because each of the candidates represented the best of their segment.”

In the end, and after intensive scrutiny that evaluated every single detail, the scales tipped in favour of the Peugeot 308 — a vehicle that many of the jurors were impressed with.

“It is a car in which the driver feels comfortable. It offers a very pleasant atmosphere inside,” commented France's Mélina Priam.

“The most important thing for me is that it has a good mid-range performance and that its automatic gearbox is very smooth,” says Vietnam-based Hoa Hguyen.

“The 308 is not content with simply maintaining and consolidating its success, but is committed to surpassing itself, and it succeeds in doing so,” gushed Argentina's Jimena Olazar.

The WWCOTY is the only international award made up exclusively of women motoring journalists. It was established in 2009 by New Zealand broadcaster Sandy Myhre, who serves as honorary president. The aim of this unique award is to recognise the best cars of the year and to give a voice to women in the automotive world.

The voting criteria are based on the same principles that guide any driver when buying a car. It is not “the woman's car” because such a concept does not exist, but a car for everyone. Aspects such as safety, quality, price, design, ease of driving and environmental footprint, among others, are taken into account when voting.