Soccer

Spanish court rejects Real, Barca request to suspend La Liga, CVC deal

07 March 2022 - 16:43 By Reuters
A view of the corner flag prior to kickoff in the LaLiga Santander match between Valencia CF and Villarreal CF at Estadio Mestalla in Valencia, Spain on October 30 2021.
A view of the corner flag prior to kickoff in the LaLiga Santander match between Valencia CF and Villarreal CF at Estadio Mestalla in Valencia, Spain on October 30 2021.
Image: Eric Alonso/Getty Images

A Madrid court has rejected a request by Real Madrid, Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao for a temporary injunction against a La Liga deal with private equity group CVC to raise 1.994bn euros (about R33.3bn), according to a court document seen by Reuters on Monday.

The agreement, dubbed the "La Liga Boost", gives CVC Capital Partners an 8.2% stake in a new company that will receive broadcast revenues and sponsorship rights for 50 years.

Faced with the end of a cycle of rapid growth in the value of TV rights — and pummelled by Covid-19 pandemic restrictions on crowds — soccer leagues and clubs, not just in Spain, are scrambling to find alternative sources of revenue.

All but four of the 42 clubs in Spain's top two divisions signed up to the investment from CVC, the first of its sort in Europe, in December.

The three top-flight clubs filed the civil lawsuit to seek the suspension of the agreement during their legal action against La Liga to try to strike down the deal. The fourth club, Ibiza, from the second division, is not party to the action.

The three clubs argued that a temporary injunction was necessary to prevent transactions from the agreements. However, the Madrid civil court rejected their application, saying a suspension would stop processes already initiated or executed and would impose the criteria of a minority against the choice made by the majority.

The clubs did not immediately respond to a request for comment. La Liga said in a statement it was an important deal for all Spanish clubs.

La Liga executive director Oscar Mayo told Reuters in February the league was "confident in the legality of the deal", adding that first instalment of 400m euros (about R6.7bn) was delivered in January to the clubs and in July CVC will have paid the first 1bn euros (about R16.7bn).

Reuters

READ MORE

Spain's LaLiga clubs approve €1.9bn capital injection

Spain's top soccer clubs have approved a €1.994bn (R36bn) investment from private equity fund CVC Capital Partners in the first deal of its kind in ...
Sport
2 months ago

LaLiga reveals Real able to spend almost eight times as much as Barca on squad

Real Madrid's spending limit for this 2021-22 season is almost eight-times (650 million euros) higher than that of Barcelona's, LaLiga announced on ...
Sport
5 months ago

Barcelona fans 'devastated' at Lionel Messi exit, PSG fans 'waiting for a legend'

Barcelona fans gathered outside Lionel Messi's house on Monday and spoke of their sadness at the club's greatest ever player leaving after 21 years, ...
Sport
6 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Game changer Pitso Mosimane is in danger Sport
  2. MaMkhize explains Andile Mpisane's new administrative role at Royal AM Soccer
  3. WATCH | Football fans protest ahead of Soweto derby to push for reopening of ... Soccer
  4. Pelembe scores stunner to clip Birds' wings and send Royal AM second Soccer
  5. Kaizer Chiefs rubbishes reports claiming it banished teen sensation Mfundo ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Remembering Riky Rick: Celebrities and fans pay tribute to rap star at memorial
Ukraine ambassador to SA denies racism allegations