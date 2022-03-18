Porsche discussed possible joint projects with Apple

Managers at sports car maker Porsche late last year travelled to the US to discuss possible joint projects with iPhone maker Apple as well as with other tech companies, Porsche's CEO said on Friday.

"We already have Apple CarPlay, we will expand on that," Oliver Blume said during a video conference on the carmaker's annual results on Friday.

He said Porsche and Apple traditionally co-operate closely and were "on the same wavelength", but added that it was too soon to make decisions on future projects.

Blume said Porsche was considering whether to enter Formula One, but no decision has been made.

German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported in January that Volkswagen's supervisory board would decide at the end of February whether its luxury brands, Audi and Porsche, would join F1.

Reuters