Renault unveils hydrogen-powered Scénic Vision Concept in race to cleaner driving

Renault on Thursday unveiled a prototype hydrogen fuel cell-powered sports utility vehicle (SUV) as the French carmaker scrambles to catch up with rivals in the race to cleaner driving.

Renault said the car, dubbed the “Scénic Vision”, would not be commercially available before 2030-2032. A fully electric version will hit the market in 2024.

A fuel cell vehicle has an electric motor just like an electric vehicle, but the motor is powered by electricity produced through hydrogen, enhancing the battery's range.