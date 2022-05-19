×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
news

Tesla’s Musk says he can no longer support Democrats, and will vote Republican

19 May 2022 - 07:32 By Reuters
Elon Musk said on Wednesday that while he voted for Democrats in the past, he will now vote for Republicans.
Elon Musk said on Wednesday that while he voted for Democrats in the past, he will now vote for Republicans.
Image: Theo Wargo/WireImage

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on Wednesday that while he voted for Democrats in the past, he will now vote for Republicans.

“In the past I voted Democrat, because they were (mostly) the kindness party. But they have become the party of division and hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican,” he tweeted.

“Now, watch their dirty tricks campaign against me unfold,” said Musk, the world’s richest man, who has agreed to buy Twitter.

The 50-year-old billionaire recently said he would reverse Twitter’s ban on former US President Donald Trump, a Republican, when he buys the social media platform. He also said Twitter is far-left-biased because it is headquartered in California, a state known for its progressive politics.

Tesla’s stock fell 6.8% on Wednesday, after he announced his support for Republicans and Tesla was removed from a closely-watched sustainable index.

Tweets mocking Elon as being “poor Elon” were trending on social media platform Twitter, sparking his mother Maye Musk to weigh in with her own tweet to defend her son.

“Poor Elon might only be the 2nd or 3rd richest man in the world now,” one Twitter user said.

“Poor Elon. No liberals are going to buy his cars any more, when there’s so many nicer options,” another said.

Musk's mother criticised some tweets for “nasty comments” and alleged they were “troll or bot”, referring to fake accounts.

Musk has been a vocal critic of the Biden administration and Democrats for their proposals to tax billionaires and give more tax incentives to union-made electric vehicles. Tesla does not have unions at its US factories.

Last year, Tesla, which counts California as its biggest market in the US, moved its headquarters from California to the more politically conservative Texas.

Musk moved his personal residence from California to Texas, where there is no state income tax. He has sold about $25bn (R400bn)worth of Tesla stock since last year to pay taxes and finance his proposed acquisition of Twitter. Analysts said the sales helped him cash in on Tesla’s stock rally and diversify his wealth.

Supply shortage inflates prices of used Toyota Hilux models to nearly R1m

Brand-new examples of SA’s most popular vehicle, the Hilux, are in extremely short supply due to the recent closure of Toyota’s flood-damaged ...
Motoring
21 hours ago

Tesla to host second artificial intelligence day in August

Tesla Inc top boss Elon Musk said on Tuesday the electric car maker will host its second artificial intelligence day on August 19, with the company ...
Motoring
1 day ago

New Ford Ranger and Everest wow the crowd at Nampo show

The new-generation Ford Ranger bakkie and its SUV counterpart, the Everest, made their first public appearance in SA this week.
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. New Ford Ranger and Everest wow the crowd at Nampo show news
  2. Brace yourself for a massive petrol price increase in June news
  3. Insurers warn of new car theft device news
  4. Behind the price tag: are we paying too much for cars in SA? Features
  5. Supply shortage inflates prices of used Toyota Hilux models to nearly R1m news

Latest Videos

Babalo Ndwayana lays three charges against urinating Stellenbosch student
Provisional trial date for Jacob Zuma and Thales set for August