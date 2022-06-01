Rising battery metal costs could keep EVs expensive

A surge in battery metal prices means it could take several years for electric vehicles to become as affordable as conventional cars, according to BloombergNEF.

Prices of lithium, cobalt and nickel have soared in the past year, eating into EV makers’ margins at a crucial point in the development of the burgeoning industry. With demand climbing, they face a dilemma: swallow the incremental costs or try passing them on to consumers.

Before the rally, battery prices were nearing levels that would make upfront costs of EVs competitive with traditional cars without state subsidies, BNEF said in a report on Wednesday. But that’s starting to change. Battery pack prices are set to rise this year for the first time in more than a decade and broader inflation could severely delay a crucial tipping point where average battery prices fall below $100KWh (about R1,554).

“Reducing battery pack prices to $100KWh is now an achievable goal with the emerging generation of battery chemistries and cell designs,” BNEF analysts said in the report.

“However, if raw-material prices remain elevated or climb further, this point could be delayed by several years.”