The Palace of The Lost City gears up for Park-N-Party

03 June 2022 - 12:20 By Motoring Reporter
The Palace at Sun City. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Palace of the Lost City, one of SA’s premier holiday spots, will be hosting the first Vodacom 4U Affluent Park-N-Party (APP) event on August 19-21.

The event aims to be an ultra-luxury experience curated to celebrate a passion for motoring and an appreciation for the finer things in life. An adventure for 100 super-performance sports, super and luxury motor car owners featuring horsepower, thrills, luxury, and parties.

The weekend away will be packed with motoring moments such as outrides, high-speed runs and car display outside The Palace of the Lost City. Once all the engines are done revving, their owners will enjoy lavish parties such as the Moët & Chandon Golden Sundowners, Bling Beach BBQs, and a Hennessy Luminous party at the Encore Club at the Soho Hotel.

 “This event is for people who take great pleasure in driving their super-luxury vehicles, people who appreciate the finer things in life and people who know how to leave the hustle and bustle behind and just have a good time”. said Mark Castel, CEO at Phoenix Events.

“The Palace is a legendary destination designed by dreamers for luxury-seekers, making it the perfect location for Mzansi’s Ultimate Luxury Weekend Away”.

Two years in the making has ensured that every detail has been meticulously scrutinised and perfected by the Vodacom 4U APP organisers to create a weekend where people will be able to let loose and let their imaginations run free in a completely safe environment.

Vodacom 4U MD Bronwyn Makeen says they are excited to be on board as the title sponsor and see the event as a perfect fit for their innovative and progressive brand.

Bookings open 28 May 2022. For packages or to book your spot, contact mark@phoenixevents.org.

