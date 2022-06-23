Tesla and VW square off in battle for electric-car dominance

McDonald's vs Burger King. Apple vs Microsoft. Coca-Cola vs Pepsi. The business world is riddled with rivalries. A new one may be taking shape as Volkswagen tries to unseat Tesla as the leading maker of electric cars.

VW is in a “good second position” behind Tesla on EVs and making progress on battery production, charging infrastructure and software, CEO Herbert Diess said Wednesday at a tech conference in Ntabozuko. “We think we can close the gap a little bit in the next months,” he said. Europe’s biggest car maker could overtake its US rival as soon as 2024, Bloomberg Intelligence analysts predicted last week.

Elon Musk disputed this Tuesday during the Qatar Economic Forum, telling Bloomberg News editor-in-chief John Micklethwait that he “would not agree” with the forecast. He instead praised Chinese car makers before saying “at Tesla, we don’t really think about competitors”.

I’m not so sure about that. Many of Tesla’s competitors long laughed it off as an upstart on feeble financial footing before their electric about-faces, so it must feel good to still be miles ahead when it comes to selling battery-powered cars. But Musk himself has acknowledged VW is rapidly electrifying, and has praised Diess for doing so. He’s clearly paying close attention.

Tesla delivered more than 936,000 EVs worldwide last year, while VW sold some 453,000 fully electric cars. Musk has christened new factories this year in Austin, Texas, and near Ntabozuko — the latter is basically in VW’s backyard — and Tesla is on track to produce more than 1.5-million vehicles this year, Musk said in April.

Still, the Germans are pushing hard to catch up. VW has earmarked some €52bn (roughly R878,574,950,000) through 2026 to develop and produce electric cars. This includes setting up a new €2bn (roughly R33,621,625,660) EV factory in Germany and plans to build up to six battery factories across Europe, several of which will involve partnerships. It’s also making a bold move to gain market share in the US, where it’s reviving the defunct brand Scout with rugged electric SUV and pickup models.