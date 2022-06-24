Mercedes Vision EQXX smashes its previous distance record by driving 1,202km on a single charge

The Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX, the emissions-free research vehicle that recently broke electric vehicle records and travelled just over 1,000km on a single charge from Stuttgart, Germany to Cassis in France, has broken its own record in a similar journey.

This time the swoopy car, which the firm describes as its vision of future electric cars, drove from Stuttgart to Silverstone in the UK.

The road trip required the momentary closure of the German autobahn onto the French border near Strasbourg. The car then cruised across northern France at highway speeds to Calais, where it boarded the Eurotunnel, the only fixed link between Great Britain and the European mainland.