news

It's official: this is what you'll pay for fuel from Wednesday

05 September 2022 - 17:04 By Motoring Staff
September will usher in some much-needed relief at the fuel pumps. Stock photo.
Image: Vladyslav Starozhylov/123rf

The latest figures from the department of mineral resources & energy and Energy (DMRE) show motorists will pay less for petrol and diesel from Wednesday.

Though an adjustment to the slate levy — an increase of 30c/l — has negated some of the initial savings first reported upon last week, the reduction will still bring welcome relief to cash-strapped consumers.  

Both grades of petrol — 95 and 93 octane — have been slashed by R2.04/l, meaning inland motorists will pay R23.38/l for 95 and R22.95/l for 93. Coastal motorists can expect to cough-up R22.73/l for 95. 

The wholesale price of 0.05% sulphur diesel is dropping by 56c/l, bringing the inland price to R23.96/l and coastal price to R23.31/l. The wholesale price of 0.005% diesel will reduce by 46c/l , meaning motorists will pay R24.16/l inland and R23.52/l at the coast. Illuminating paraffin will drop 82c/l, from R17.60/l to R16.81/l.

