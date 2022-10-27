news

Meeting of minds as Nissan mulls investing in Renault's planned EV unit

27 October 2022 - 16:55 By Reuters
Nissan's headquarters in Yokohama, Japan.
Image: Takashi Aoyama/Getty Images

Nissan is considering investing up to 15% in Renault's planned electric vehicle (EV) unit, Kyodo news agency reported on Thursday, as the two companies negotiate an overhaul of their decades-old partnership.

The Japanese and French automakers said this month they were in talks about the future of their alliance, including Nissan potentially investing in the electric vehicle business being spun out of Renault.

No further details were immediately available.

Nissan said it had no comment to make beyond a joint statement issued by the two firms earlier this month, in which they said they were engaged in discussions on a number of issues, including the EV unit.

