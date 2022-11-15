In partnership with the Automobile Association of SA (AA), VFS Global has introduced an international driving permit (IDP) application service at its visa centres in Johannesburg, Pretoria, Cape Town, and Durban.
This is to do away with the inconvenience of overseas travellers having to apply for visas and IDPs at separate venues, with the latter usually done at an AA outlet.
The IDP applications will be managed by VFS Global on behalf of the AA, which is the only authorised issuer of IDPs in SA. IDPs are regulated by the UN. An IDP is a translation of a national driver’s licence that allows eligible applicants to drive vehicles in foreign countries.
In addition, IDPs are another form of identification, and are valid in more than 150 countries. An IDP contains a person’s name, their passport photograph and driver information in several languages, which can be interpreted by local authorities in the country one is visiting.
“Many people require an IDP when they’re abroad, but they aren’t always aware of how to obtain these or where,” says Willem Groenewald, CEO of the AA.
“Introducing this service through VFS Global Centres will make that a lot easier and provide additional comfort to travellers knowing they’ve obtained all the necessary documents to drive in a foreign country.
The AA can issue IDPs only to holders of a valid South African or Namibian driving licence.
A dedicated contact centre (012-425-3058) and email support (VFSIDP@vfshelpline.com) service are available for customers to answer queries and track the status of an application.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
International driving permits are now available at VFS Global centres
Image: sbmh765 / 123rf
In partnership with the Automobile Association of SA (AA), VFS Global has introduced an international driving permit (IDP) application service at its visa centres in Johannesburg, Pretoria, Cape Town, and Durban.
This is to do away with the inconvenience of overseas travellers having to apply for visas and IDPs at separate venues, with the latter usually done at an AA outlet.
The IDP applications will be managed by VFS Global on behalf of the AA, which is the only authorised issuer of IDPs in SA. IDPs are regulated by the UN. An IDP is a translation of a national driver’s licence that allows eligible applicants to drive vehicles in foreign countries.
In addition, IDPs are another form of identification, and are valid in more than 150 countries. An IDP contains a person’s name, their passport photograph and driver information in several languages, which can be interpreted by local authorities in the country one is visiting.
“Many people require an IDP when they’re abroad, but they aren’t always aware of how to obtain these or where,” says Willem Groenewald, CEO of the AA.
“Introducing this service through VFS Global Centres will make that a lot easier and provide additional comfort to travellers knowing they’ve obtained all the necessary documents to drive in a foreign country.
The AA can issue IDPs only to holders of a valid South African or Namibian driving licence.
A dedicated contact centre (012-425-3058) and email support (VFSIDP@vfshelpline.com) service are available for customers to answer queries and track the status of an application.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE
Renault chair says 'nothing is blocking' Nissan alliance talks
Sulphur and salt could power tomorrow's EVs
Comedian Jay Leno suffers burns in car fire in his LA garage
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos