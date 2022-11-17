With the hot season firming its grip on South Africa, an option to cool down is to take advantage of the company’s ice-driving academy while learning to drift the new Range Rover Sport or the Velar on ice.
The academy takes place in Arjeplog, Sweden, at a specially built handling track, and includes off-road excursions to the Arctic Circle. One can also enjoy the thrill of controlling a dogsled team as it races through the icy wilderness.
Each experience includes a visit to the Jaguar Land Rover cold-climate test centre where new models are tested to extremes ahead of their release.
Clients can curate their adventure by adding further experiences to their itinerary, such as commandeering a powerful snowmobile through the frozen landscapes of Arjeplog. All-ice drives offer authentic Swedish accommodation at the Hotel Silverhatten, with its views of lakes and mountains. Clients can also share the adventure with a non-driving plus-one having a choice of daily Arctic activities.
David Griffiths, brand experience senior manager, said: “The Range Rover Ice Academy will take your breath away — from the performance, refinement and all-terrain capability of the new Range Rover Sport to the spectacular Arctic landscape. Whichever ice drive you choose, you’ll be honing your winter driving skills in the most visceral way imaginable.”
Four-day driving adventures are now available to book for February and March 2023 and three- and two-day experiences are also offered. Bookings can be made through Jaguar Land Rover SA.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
New Range Rover Arctic ice academy is the hottest way to chill out
Image: Supplied
With the hot season firming its grip on South Africa, an option to cool down is to take advantage of the company’s ice-driving academy while learning to drift the new Range Rover Sport or the Velar on ice.
The academy takes place in Arjeplog, Sweden, at a specially built handling track, and includes off-road excursions to the Arctic Circle. One can also enjoy the thrill of controlling a dogsled team as it races through the icy wilderness.
Each experience includes a visit to the Jaguar Land Rover cold-climate test centre where new models are tested to extremes ahead of their release.
Clients can curate their adventure by adding further experiences to their itinerary, such as commandeering a powerful snowmobile through the frozen landscapes of Arjeplog. All-ice drives offer authentic Swedish accommodation at the Hotel Silverhatten, with its views of lakes and mountains. Clients can also share the adventure with a non-driving plus-one having a choice of daily Arctic activities.
David Griffiths, brand experience senior manager, said: “The Range Rover Ice Academy will take your breath away — from the performance, refinement and all-terrain capability of the new Range Rover Sport to the spectacular Arctic landscape. Whichever ice drive you choose, you’ll be honing your winter driving skills in the most visceral way imaginable.”
Four-day driving adventures are now available to book for February and March 2023 and three- and two-day experiences are also offered. Bookings can be made through Jaguar Land Rover SA.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE
Renault considers transferring over half of Nissan stake to match holdings
Putin calls for price controls as Russian car sales crash to record low
Mercedes-Benz cuts price of some electric models in China
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos