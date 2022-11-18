news

Tesla recalls about 30,000 Model X cars over airbag issue

18 November 2022 - 13:03 By Reuters
Image: Sjoerd van der Wal/Getty Images

Tesla has recalled nearly 30,000 Model X cars over an issue that may cause the front passenger air bag to deploy incorrectly, according to a company letter filed with the regulator.

Calibration of a restraint control module, or a set of sensors, may cause the front passenger air bag to deploy incorrectly during some low-speed crashes, the US's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in a letter dated November 17.

The problem will be fixed through an over-the-air software update, the company said.

Earlier this month, the world's most valuable automaker recalled more than 40,000 Model S and Model X vehicles due to the risk of experiencing a loss of power steering assist when driving on rough roads or after hitting a pothole. 

