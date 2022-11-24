Carmaker Stellantis is exploring opportunities to build compact electric vehicles (EVs) in India for export, but is yet to take a final decision, CEO Carlos Tavares said on Wednesday.
“So far, Europe is unable to make affordable EVs, so the big opportunity for India would be to be able to sell EV compact cars at an affordable price,” Tavares said at an event in the southern Indian city of Chennai.
“This is what we are working out but it is not decided. This is what we are trying to do.”
Stellantis explores making compact electric vehicles in India
Image: Stefano Guidi/Getty Images
