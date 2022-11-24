news

Stellantis explores making compact electric vehicles in India

24 November 2022 - 08:04 By Reuters
Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares says there is an opportunity for India to produce and sell more affordable electric vehicles.
Image: Stefano Guidi/Getty Images

Carmaker Stellantis is exploring opportunities to build compact electric vehicles (EVs) in India for export, but is yet to take a final decision, CEO Carlos Tavares said on Wednesday.

“So far, Europe is unable to make affordable EVs, so the big opportunity for India would be to be able to sell EV compact cars at an affordable price,” Tavares said at an event in the southern Indian city of Chennai.

“This is what we are working out but it is not decided. This is what we are trying to do.”

