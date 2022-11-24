Motorsport

Interim secretary-general Rao leaves F1's governing body

24 November 2022 - 08:04 By Reuters
Image: Marcel ter Bals/Orange Pictures/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Shaila Ann-Rao is leaving her role as interim head of Formula One at the governing FIA less than six months after being appointed.

Rao was previously a special adviser to Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff and her appointment in June as the FIA's interim secretary-general for motorsport caused some concern among rival teams.

Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto said in June the FIA, and new president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, would have to ensure there was no conflict of interest.

Ben Sulayem said in a statement announcing Rao's departure on Wednesday, at the end of a transition period at the governing body, that she had always acted with professionalism and integrity.

