This is how much you'll pay for fuel from midnight on Tuesday

06 December 2022 - 11:22 By Motoring Reporter
It's a case of petrol up and diesel down for motorists this December.
It's a mixed bag for motorists at the pumps this December as the department of mineral resources & energy and energy (DMRE) has announced that both grades of petrol will increase at midnight on Tuesday by 59c/l, while the wholesale price for a litre of 500ppm and 50ppm diesel will decrease by R1.57 and R1.52/l respectively. Illuminating paraffin is set to drop by 57c/l.

Inland motorists can now expect to pay R23.16 for a litre of 93 unleaded and R23.46 for a litre of 95 unleaded. The wholesale price of diesel drops to R23.92 for a litre of 500ppm and R24.23 for a litre of 50ppm. At the coast a litre of 95 unleaded will rise to R22.81. The wholesale price of diesel 500ppm is reduced to R23.27 with 50ppm coming in at R23.59.

