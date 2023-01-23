news

Prices of most grades of fuel are expected to increase in February

23 January 2023 - 10:07 By Staff Writer
Fuel prices will go up in most cases from February 1. File photo.
Image: Supplied

Following significant petrol and diesel price decreases in January, motorists face a mixed bag next month, with most types of fuel set to cost more.

Based on data from the Central Energy Fund on January 23, the prices of 93 and 95 petrol will rise by 25c/l and high-sulphur (0.05%) diesel by 6c/l on February 1. The price of illuminating paraffin is expected to rise by 8c/l.

Motorists buying low-sulphur (0.005%) diesel will get some relief with the price expected to drop 6c/l.

This follows decreases of more than R2/l for all grades of fuel in January.

The current inland price of 93 unleaded petrol is R21.10/l and 95 unleaded  R21.40/l. Inland diesel prices are R21.23/l for high-sulphur and R21.42/l for low-sulphur.

