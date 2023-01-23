news

Ford to cut more than 1,000 jobs in Germany

23 January 2023 - 08:10 By Reuters
Ford plans to slash more than 1,000 jobs at its main German plant in Cologne, German autos publication Automobilwoche reported on Friday, citing unnamed sources.
Ford plans to slash more than 1,000 jobs at its main German plant in Cologne, German autos publication Automobilwoche reported on Friday, citing unnamed sources.
Image: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Ford plans to slash more than 1,000 jobs at its main German plant in Cologne, German autos publication Automobilwoche reported on Friday, citing unnamed sources.

The head of the works council has called a meeting for all 14,000 employees of the Cologne plant, Ford's biggest in Germany, on Monday, the report said.

Ford, which according to its website employs around 20,000 people in Germany, declined to comment on the report but said the transformation to electric vehicles required "significant change" in the way it produces cars.

"We have no comment on speculation about a possible restructuring at Ford in Europe," a spokesperson said.

"The transformation [to an all-electric portfolio] requires significant change in the way we develop, build and sell Ford vehicles, and will impact our organisational structure, talent and skills we will need in the future.

"More details will be shared once our plans are final and we have informed our employees first," the spokesperson said. 

Ford is investing around $2bn (roughly R34,189,780,000) in expanding its Cologne plant, which produces Ford Fiesta as well as engines and transmissions, to produce an all-electric volume model.

The US carmaker has committed to selling exclusively electric passenger cars in Europe by 2030, and is planning three new electric passenger vehicles and four new electric commercial vehicles in Europe by 2024. 

German speed limit could cut more CO2 than previously thought

A new study has found Germany could save almost three times more carbon dioxide emissions than previously thought by introducing a speed limit on its ...
Motoring
6 hours ago

Tesla's price cuts promise more pain for money-losing US EV start-ups

A price war in electric vehicles started by market leader Tesla has made it much more difficult for money-losing US start-ups such as Rivian and ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Saudi Arabia wealth fund explored bid to buy F1

Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund considered an attempt to add Formula 1 motor racing to its growing portfolio of sports investments, people ...
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Prices of most grades of fuel are expected to increase in February news
  2. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Volkswagen Amarok Reviews
  3. Online driver's licence renewal system leaves some motorists fuming news
  4. New study reveals the 20 most eye-catching cars in the world Features
  5. #ThrowbackThursday | Remembering the BMW E32 7-Series Features

Latest Videos

Final moments of Sheba the tiger before she was put down
Prison break attempt foiled by DCS officials