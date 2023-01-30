news

Nissan and Renault move toward alliance rejig, set to make statement

30 January 2023 - 07:54 By Reuters
The restructured alliance, which has been in the works for months, will likely see Renault cut its stake in Nissan to around 15% from 43%, Reuters has reported, as well as seeing Nissan invest in the French carmaker's new electric vehicle unit.
The restructured alliance, which has been in the works for months, will likely see Renault cut its stake in Nissan to around 15% from 43%, Reuters has reported, as well as seeing Nissan invest in the French carmaker's new electric vehicle unit.
Image: Christopher Jue/Getty Images

Nissan and Renault are moving towards an agreement on a rejig of their two-decade-old car-making alliance and will release a statement on Monday, two people familiar with the matter said.

The restructured alliance, which has been in the works for months, will likely see Renault cut its stake in Nissan to around 15% from 43%, Reuters has reported, as well as seeing Nissan invest in the French carmaker's new electric vehicle unit.

The two companies are moving toward an agreement on the details and will make a joint statement later on Monday, the sources said, declining to be identified because the information has not been made public.

The timing of the statement and other details were earlier reported by the Nikkei business daily.

A Nissan spokesperson declined to comment. A Renault spokesperson could not be immediately reached for comment outside regular working hours.

India's EV dawn fans expectations fuel demand may peak early

The rapid take-up of electric vehicles in India's fledgling market has prompted a major rethink about the country's long-term fuel needs as refiners ...
Motoring
3 days ago

Akio Toyoda set to remain a force at Toyota, even as he bows out

Toyota chief Akio Toyoda is set to remain a dominant force inside the world's largest carmaker for years to come, and will continue to influence the ...
Motoring
3 days ago

Car production to dip 20% by 2026 due to chip shortage

Some 20% fewer cars are to be produced worldwide by 2026 due to a lack of semiconductors if no measures are taken to counter the problem, Germany's ...
Motoring
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. New Toyota Urban Cruiser unveiled in SA New Models
  2. Motorists must brace for pain at the pumps with fuel prices set to rise in ... news
  3. REVIEW | VW Tiguan Allspace is a king of the open road Reviews
  4. Everything you need to know about buying a used Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG (W204) Features
  5. We take an in the metal look at the new Suzuki Fronx and five-door Jimny New Models

Latest Videos

CCTV captures another tiger on the loose in Gauteng!
'I feel sad for our residents' - Mpho Phalatse after once again being ousted as ...