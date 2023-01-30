Nissan and Renault are moving towards an agreement on a rejig of their two-decade-old car-making alliance and will release a statement on Monday, two people familiar with the matter said.
The restructured alliance, which has been in the works for months, will likely see Renault cut its stake in Nissan to around 15% from 43%, Reuters has reported, as well as seeing Nissan invest in the French carmaker's new electric vehicle unit.
The two companies are moving toward an agreement on the details and will make a joint statement later on Monday, the sources said, declining to be identified because the information has not been made public.
The timing of the statement and other details were earlier reported by the Nikkei business daily.
A Nissan spokesperson declined to comment. A Renault spokesperson could not be immediately reached for comment outside regular working hours.
Nissan and Renault move toward alliance rejig, set to make statement
Image: Christopher Jue/Getty Images
Nissan and Renault are moving towards an agreement on a rejig of their two-decade-old car-making alliance and will release a statement on Monday, two people familiar with the matter said.
The restructured alliance, which has been in the works for months, will likely see Renault cut its stake in Nissan to around 15% from 43%, Reuters has reported, as well as seeing Nissan invest in the French carmaker's new electric vehicle unit.
The two companies are moving toward an agreement on the details and will make a joint statement later on Monday, the sources said, declining to be identified because the information has not been made public.
The timing of the statement and other details were earlier reported by the Nikkei business daily.
A Nissan spokesperson declined to comment. A Renault spokesperson could not be immediately reached for comment outside regular working hours.
India's EV dawn fans expectations fuel demand may peak early
Akio Toyoda set to remain a force at Toyota, even as he bows out
Car production to dip 20% by 2026 due to chip shortage
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos