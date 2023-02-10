news

Ford cuts Rivian stake to about 1% amid production woes at EV maker

10 February 2023 - 16:18 By Reuters
Image: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Ford has cut its stake in struggling EV maker Rivian to 1.15%, a week after the Detroit automaker reported a fall in profit and predicted a tough year ahead.

Shares of Rivian, which declined to comment on the matter, were down 2.5% before the bell.

Ford, which wrote down the value of its Rivian investment by $7.4bn (roughly R132bn) in 2022, has been paring down its stake amid production struggles at the Irvine, California-based company.

The US car maker, which is set to pour billions into its electrification strategy, held a 11.4% stake in Rivian at the end of 2021.

The new stake, disclosed in a Wednesday filing, comes a week after Reuters reported Rivian's plans to lay off 6% of its staff to cut costs amid falling cash reserves on the back of mounting economic worries.

Rivian shares also had a bleak 2022, losing about 82% of their value.

The company, which has been losing money on every vehicle it builds, narrowly missed its full-year production target of 25,000 units last year as it dealt with supply-chain disruptions.

