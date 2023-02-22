news

VW to ask Spain for more EU funds as it weighs further EV investment

22 February 2023 - 07:51 By Reuters
Volkswagen has already decided to start producing EVs at SEAT's plant in Catalonia in 2025.
Volkswagen has already decided to start producing EVs at SEAT's plant in Catalonia in 2025.
Image: David Ramos/Getty Images

Volkswagen will submit a new request to Spain for EU funds as it weighs up whether to manufacture an additional new electric vehicle (EV) there, the chair and CEO of the automaker's Spanish unit SEAT told Reuters on Tuesday.

The manufacturing decision will not only depend on the allocation of such funding, but also on the viability of the project when compared to Volkswagen sites elsewhere, timings and other factors, Wayne Griffiths said.

Volkswagen has already decided to start producing EVs at SEAT's plant in Catalonia in 2025 and at VW's Navarra facility around the same time. It will also build a battery factory using funds from Spain's PERTE programme that mainly consists of EU pandemic relief aid.

Last year the project led by Volkswagen was allocated 357m (roughly R6,956,348,244) from PERTE. The programme, however, has only allocated 30% of its total budget so far, with investments required to have started by 2025.

Spain will launch a second, more flexible PERTE allowing investments until 2028, and a parallel simpler aid scheme, industry minister Reyes Maroto told a conference on Tuesday.

Griffiths told Reuters on the sidelines of the conference that the PERTE funds received by Volkswagen so far were "far away from our expectation", but the upcoming programmes offered "a lot of opportunities".

"We have a lot of things rejected in the PERTE 1 that we would like to try hopefully with the flexible PERTE 2," he said, mentioning battery assembly and a new electric car as possibilities.

As SEAT chair, Griffiths said he would want to produce a new EV at its plant, but added "I need good reasons to win" the projects.

"There is interest from Volkswagen in further development of the industry base in Spain, (but) at the end of the day we have to see how feasible, viable it is in the international context," he said.

He said those issues were discussed in a February 7 meeting between Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Volkswagen CEO Oliver Blume.

Fuel retailers call for stricter rules after N1 tanker explosion

The SA Petroleum Retailers' Association has called for stricter regulation around the transportation of fuel in the wake of the tanker explosion on ...
Motoring
14 hours ago

In VW’s escape room workers puzzle their way through EV shift

Volkswagen is asking employees to cycle through an escape room experience with collaborative games and puzzles to ease anxiety about job security in ...
Motoring
17 hours ago

Judge to hear final arguments in trial over Musk’s $56bn Tesla pay

Lawyers for Elon Musk and a Tesla investor will make closing arguments on Tuesday in a trial over his $56bn pay package and whether it fuelled the ...
Motoring
20 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Brace for fuel price increases in March news
  2. Gear up for an epic motorsport festival as the Kyalami 9 Hour returns to Jozi Motorsport
  3. New Ford Ranger Raptor lands in South Africa and here’s the price New Models
  4. WATCH | Can a VW Polo engine block stop an AK-47? news
  5. WATCH | Keyless car theft and what you can do to prevent it Features

Latest Videos

Drone footage shows houses and cars submerged in water: Vaal floods
Sim Dope revealed at AKA’s memorial: How they met, their Afrikaans class & ...