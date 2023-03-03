news

South Africa's 25 best selling cars in February

Toyota sold more than a quarter of all vehicles in the country

03 March 2023 - 10:08 By Denis Droppa
The ever-popular Toyota Hilux posted 3,315 sales last month.
Image: Denis Droppa

Toyota remained South Africa’s favourite motoring brand in February, racking up 11,560 sales of the overall 45,352 new vehicles sold.

This translates to a 25.4% market share and the brand topped the charts in both the passenger and light commercial categories. The Toyota Corolla Cross was the country’s best-selling passenger car last month with 1,683 sales, while the Hilux continued to dominate not only the bakkie market, but was also the best-selling vehicle overall with 3,315 units.

Other Toyotas that performed well were the Hiace minibus, Corolla Cross, Starlet and Fortuner, the latter being the country’s best-selling large SUV.

South African new-vehicle sales saw a slight rise in February at 2.6% higher than the figure for the same month a year ago, according to figures released by Naamsa on March 1. Year-to-date sales are up 4.3%, which is encouraging and despite odds seemingly skewed against consumers.

Volkswagen was the second most popular brand in February with 5,288 sales, ahead of Suzuki (4,309), Nissan (3,712) and Hyundai (2,715). Ford was in sixth place, boosted by good sales of its new-generation Ranger bakkie, which posted 1,806 units in February to rank as South Africa’s second-best-selling vehicle overall.

Chinese brands continue their rise, with the Chery Tiggo 4 Pro the best-performing model. It was the country’s 10th best selling car in February and even overtook the perennially popular VW Polo.

Sales of the formerly popular Toyota Urban Cruiser and Suzuki Vitara Brezza, which is the same car with different badges, dwindled last month, with the vehicles about to be discontinued as their production has halted at the factory in India.

SA’s 25 BEST SELLING NEW VEHICLES — FEBRUARY 2023

Toyota Hilux — 3,315

Ford Ranger — 1,806

Isuzu D-Max — 1,747

Toyota Corolla Cross — 1,683

VW Polo Vivo — 1,513

Suzuki Swift — 1,367

Toyota Hiace — 1,313

Toyota Starlet — 1,311

Nissan NP200 — 1,292

Chery Tiggo 4 Pro — 962

VW T-Cross — 889

Mahindra Scorpio Pik Up — 844

VW Polo — 815

Renault Triber — 815

Toyota Corolla Quest — 798

Hyundai Grand i10 — 760

Haval Jolion — 737

Renaul Kiger — 714

Suzuki Baleno — 656

Nissan Navara — 581

Nissan Magnite — 551

Nissan Almera — 542

Toyota Fortuner — 524

Suzuki S-Presso — 501

Toyota Urban Cruiser — 486

* List excludes BMW and Mercedes-Benz, which do not reveal their monthly model sales.

