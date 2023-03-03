South Africa's 25 best selling cars in February

Toyota remained South Africa’s favourite motoring brand in February, racking up 11,560 sales of the overall 45,352 new vehicles sold.
This translates to a 25.4% market share and the brand topped the charts in both the passenger and light commercial categories. The Toyota Corolla Cross was the country’s best-selling passenger car last month with 1,683 sales, while the Hilux continued to dominate not only the bakkie market, but was also the best-selling vehicle overall with 3,315 units.
Other Toyotas that performed well were the Hiace minibus, Corolla Cross, Starlet and Fortuner, the latter being the country’s best-selling large SUV.
South African new-vehicle sales saw a slight rise in February at 2.6% higher than the figure for the same month a year ago, according to figures released by Naamsa on March 1. Year-to-date sales are up 4.3%, which is encouraging and despite odds seemingly skewed against consumers.
Volkswagen was the second most popular brand in February with 5,288 sales, ahead of Suzuki (4,309), Nissan (3,712) and Hyundai (2,715). Ford was in sixth place, boosted by good sales of its new-generation Ranger bakkie, which posted 1,806 units in February to rank as South Africa’s second-best-selling vehicle overall.
Chinese brands continue their rise, with the Chery Tiggo 4 Pro the best-performing model. It was the country’s 10th best selling car in February and even overtook the perennially popular VW Polo.
Sales of the formerly popular Toyota Urban Cruiser and Suzuki Vitara Brezza, which is the same car with different badges, dwindled last month, with the vehicles about to be discontinued as their production has halted at the factory in India.
SA’s 25 BEST SELLING NEW VEHICLES — FEBRUARY 2023
Toyota Hilux — 3,315
Ford Ranger — 1,806
Isuzu D-Max — 1,747
Toyota Corolla Cross — 1,683
VW Polo Vivo — 1,513
Suzuki Swift — 1,367
Toyota Hiace — 1,313
Toyota Starlet — 1,311
Nissan NP200 — 1,292
Chery Tiggo 4 Pro — 962
VW T-Cross — 889
Mahindra Scorpio Pik Up — 844
VW Polo — 815
Renault Triber — 815
Toyota Corolla Quest — 798
Hyundai Grand i10 — 760
Haval Jolion — 737
Renaul Kiger — 714
Suzuki Baleno — 656
Nissan Navara — 581
Nissan Magnite — 551
Nissan Almera — 542
Toyota Fortuner — 524
Suzuki S-Presso — 501
Toyota Urban Cruiser — 486
* List excludes BMW and Mercedes-Benz, which do not reveal their monthly model sales.
South Africa's 25 best selling cars in February
Toyota sold more than a quarter of all vehicles in the country
Image: Denis Droppa
