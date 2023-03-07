news

The JAC Hua Xianzi is the world’s first sodium-ion battery vehicle

07 March 2023 - 13:35 By Motoring Reporter
The Hua Xianzi is fitted with a 25kwH Na-ion battery from HiNa Battery Technologies that can travel up to 250 kilometres on a single charge.
Image: Supplied

JAC Group and Volkswagen’s joint venture in China has achieved a significant milestone by introducing the world’s first electric vehicle powered by a sodium-ion battery. The new technology could transform the electric vehicle industry as sodium-ion batteries provide a cheaper alternative to lithium-ion batteries.

The high cost of lithium prices last year put enormous pressure on producing lithium-ion batteries. However, sodium-ion batteries have superior cost performance and deliver excellent cycle performance, making them a viable option for manufacturers.

The Hua Xianzi (Flower Fairy), a five-seat passenger vehicle, is the first EV to use a 25kWh Na-ion battery from HiNa Battery Technologies. The battery can cover up to 250 kilometres on a single charge, and the Beijing-based hi-tech company aims to expand the new battery technology to other EV platforms, such as buses, trucks and scooters.

While sodium-ion batteries have a lower energy density than lithium-ion batteries, they have other advantages, such as better low-temperature performance, charging speed, a longer lifespan, and can be recharged more times without degradation. They are also less prone to overheating and other safety issues, making them a safer option for large-scale energy storage.

The manufacturing process of sodium-ion batteries uses cheaper raw materials. The scarcity and cost of lithium have been a challenge in the battery industry, with companies worldwide spending years searching for suitable alternatives. Sodium-ion battery technology has emerged as one of the most promising contenders. HiNa Battery Technology claims this breakthrough could help reduce EV production costs by 10%.

The Hua Xianzi, powered by sodium-ion batteries, marks a significant step forward in the EV industry. Sodium-ion battery technology provides a cost-effective solution that is safe, reliable and efficient. Furthermore, these batteries could help reduce the environmental impact of EVs.

“The future of electric vehicles looks promising with the introduction of more affordable and sustainable battery technology,” says Karl-Heinz Göbel, CEO of JAC Motors SA.

“With the development of new battery technology, EV pricing will become more competitive, giving more car buyers access to new-energy vehicles.”

