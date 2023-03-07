Politics

Eusebius on TimesLIVE

PODCAST | The day after the reshuffle damp squib

Eusebius McKaiser reacts to the cabinet reshuffle

07 March 2023 - 13:12
Eusebius McKaiser Contributor and analyst
President Cyril Ramaphosa. File photo.
Image: GCIS

In this short podcast entry, TimesLIVE contributor and analyst Eusebius McKaiser provides his reaction to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet reshuffle.

McKaiser details three points: why the reshuffle is best understood in wholly political and not governance terms; the survival of poorly performing ministers; and the implications of how one should view the president’s leadership.

Have a listen:

