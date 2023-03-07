In this short podcast entry, TimesLIVE contributor and analyst Eusebius McKaiser provides his reaction to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet reshuffle.
McKaiser details three points: why the reshuffle is best understood in wholly political and not governance terms; the survival of poorly performing ministers; and the implications of how one should view the president’s leadership.
Have a listen:
Eusebius on TimesLIVE
PODCAST | The day after the reshuffle damp squib
Eusebius McKaiser reacts to the cabinet reshuffle
Image: GCIS
To listen to previous episodes, go here.
Subscribe for future episodes: iono.fm, Spotify, Google Play, Apple Podcasts, Player.fm, Pocket Cast
