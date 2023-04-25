Mitsubishi takes R1.4bn hit from China woes

Mitsubishi will take a one-time hit of 10.5-billion yen (about R1.43bn) related to slowing sales at its China unit, it said on Tuesday, as mounting competition in the world's largest auto market hits foreign carmakers.
Mitsubishi made no changes to its full-year results forecast as the impact from the extraordinary loss had already been incorporated into a previously announced outlook "to a certain extent".
Competition in China has increased and the warning by Mitsubishi, a minor player in the country, is the latest sign of how overseas automakers selling combustion-engine cars are facing a wake-up as China's electric car drive leaves them behind.
Toyota CEO Koji Sato said on Friday the world's biggest carmaker would have to move more quickly after facing pressure in China, especially in the country's growing market for battery-powered and plug-in hybrid-electric vehicles.
Mitsubishi said it would post the extraordinary loss despite introducing a new Outlander model in China through its local equity-method affiliate, GAC Mitsubishi, in December.
"Amid changes in the Chinese domestic market itself and intensifying competition, sales targets continued to be missed and profitability is expected to decline," the company, which established its China unit in 2012, said.
Mitsubishi Motors will report results for the 2022 financial year that ran to March 31 on May 9.
Image: Yuriko Nakao/Getty Images
