Indaba hell-bent on ending the deaths of male initiates
'We need to make sure we eliminate illegal initiation schools,' says CRL Rights Commission chair David Mosoma
Image: Lulamile Feni
The government has failed to prevent the deaths of initiates despite having had action plans in the past.
This was the view of the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL Rights Commission), which is hosting a national initiation indaba in Ekurhuleni to focus on the matter.
“We’ve had a number of interventions to make sure we can scale down the deaths of initiates: strategies, awareness and all of that ... and they’ve not yielded any results,” said commission chairperson David Mosoma.
“Hence, we felt it important to bring [together] traditional leaders ... to say, can we allow this? If we value the culture, can we associate it with the deaths of our children? Because if that is the case, it means culture is implicated in this.
“How do you continue to promote and protect a culture which is implicated in the deaths of children? We wanted to separate that culture on its own doesn’t kill. Therefore there are processes that are leading children to die and let’s deal with that by creating strategies and making sure we agree that we mitigate against the deaths of our children.”
