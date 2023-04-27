news

Toyota's output hits record high as supply chains untangle

27 April 2023 - 12:53 By Supriya Singh
Toyota Motor Corp. cemented its position atop the world’s automaking giants, producing a record 10.7 million cars as a group for the 12 months ended March 31 thanks to increased capacity and production optimization in North America and Asia.
Toyota Motor Corp. cemented its position atop the world’s automaking giants, producing a record 10.7 million cars as a group for the 12 months ended March 31 thanks to increased capacity and production optimization in North America and Asia.
Image: Bloomberg

Toyota cemented its position atop the world’s automaking giants, producing a record 10.7 million cars as a group for the 12 months ended March 31 thanks to increased capacity and production optimisation in North America and Asia.

Global sales, which includes brands like Daihatsu and Hino, came in at 10.6 million units, up 1.7% on strong demand, Toyota said in a statement on Thursday.

Output of Toyota-branded cars and Lexus models was 9.13 million units, broadly in line with what the company had forecast earlier.

A better supply of chips after the prolonged worldwide semiconductor dearth helped Toyota move away from Covid-induced production snarls. Though a bellwether for the rest of the global automobile industry and its suppliers, Toyota is under increasing pressure from companies that are ploughing headlong into pure electric cars, like Tesla and Chinese behemoth BYD.

Recently installed CEO Koji Sato has said he remains confident that selling EVs alongside hybrid and petrol-powered cars offers the best chance of securing the Japanese carmaker’s future.

Domestic production and sales for the 12-month period rose 1.3% and 2.4%, respectively, to 3.8 million unit and 2 million units. For March, Toyota’s global production jumped 4.2% to a fresh high of 1.1 million vehicles, while sales climbed 2.4% to 1 million.

Shares in Toyota were up 1.2% on Thursday.

Separately, Honda said its global output for the 2022 fiscal year was 3.8 million vehicles; sales tumbled 17% to 3.6 million units.

Nissan’s global production dipped 3.7% to 3.3 million vehicles, while sales sunk 17% to 3.2 million, the company said Thursday.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

READ MORE

Maruti Suzuki to nearly double capacity after profit beats estimates

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as car sales recovered and supply chain disruptions eased. It also got ...
Motoring
20 hours ago

Norsk Hydro to supply Porsche with low-carbon aluminium

Norsk Hydro will supply Porsche with low-carbon aluminium and eventually recycle its battery materials as the luxury car maker moves to decarbonise ...
Motoring
22 hours ago

Tesla drops Model Y starting price below the average US vehicle

Elon Musk’s latest round of cuts has dropped his two best-sellers to uncharted territory.
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. GWM readying fresh new models for South Africa New Models
  2. Toyota announces pricing for all-new Urban Cruiser New Models
  3. Land Rover expands Defender range with new models and exterior pack news
  4. Petrol price up in May but diesel down, says AA news
  5. The JAC T9 is destined to be South Africa's first all-electric bakkie New Models

Latest Videos

WATCH | Ackerman guilty in harrowing child pornography case
UFS student raps Kanye West song mid graduation ceremony, other students ...