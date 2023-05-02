news

GM cuts several hundred full-time contract workers

02 May 2023 - 08:27 By Reuters
General Motors on Monday said it had cut several hundred full-time contract workers over the weekend including at its engineering hub in suburban Detroit, the latest effort by the US carmaker to streamline operations.
General Motors on Monday said it had cut several hundred full-time contract workers over the weekend including at its engineering hub in suburban Detroit, the latest effort by the US carmaker to streamline operations.
Image: jetcityimage / 123rf

General Motors on Monday said it had cut several hundred full-time contract workers over the weekend including at its engineering hub in suburban Detroit, the latest effort by the US carmaker to streamline operations.

The contractors losing their jobs were within global product development at locations such as the company's Warren Tech Center. The Wall Street Journal reported the job cuts earlier.

GM shares were up 2% to $33.73.

GM said in April that about 5,000 salaried workers had opted for buyouts to leave the company. Reuters in February reported that GM cut hundreds of executive-level and salaried jobs.

CEO Mary Barra said in a memo to employees last month that the February job cuts and 5,000 buyouts “have provided approximately $1bn (R18.36bn) towards” the $2bn (R36.7bn) target.

Price hikes and demand for vehicles have helped carmakers counter inflationary headwinds. GM posted higher-than-expected first-quarter earnings last week and raised its full-year profit and cash flow forecasts.

Chrysler parent Stellantis last week said it is offering voluntary exit packages to 33,500 employees as it looks to streamline North American operations.

The offers cover 31,000 hourly workers and about 2,500 salaried workers. Stellantis did not say how many total jobs it is looking to eliminate. It is also offering some employees in Canada voluntary buyouts.

Ford recently announced significant job cuts in Spain, Germany and other parts of Europe, and in August said it would cut a total of 3,000 salaried and contract jobs, mostly in North America and India.

Tesla hikes US prices for second time in two weeks

Tesla raised its prices in the US for the second time in less than two weeks, its website showed, after having slashed prices six times this year ...
Motoring
3 hours ago

Lordstown shares dive 23% as investor Foxconn alleges agreement breach

Lordstown Motors shares tumbled on Monday, closing 23% lower after major shareholder Foxconn alleged it breached their $170m investment deal and the ...
Motoring
2 hours ago

Russian oil still powering Europe’s cars with help of India

Russian oil is still powering Europe — with the help of India.
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Petrol price up in May but diesel down, says AA news
  2. These are the 10 most popular used SUVs in South Africa right now Features
  3. GWM readying fresh new models for South Africa New Models
  4. Monster Jam to thrill capacity crowd in Joburg this weekend Motorsport
  5. New Suzuki Grand Vitara arrives in South Africa — we have pricing New Models

Latest Videos

Four questions for Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka
South Africa Freedom day billboard in Times Square, New York