Tesla hikes US prices for second time in two weeks

Tesla raised its prices in the US for the second time in less than two weeks, its website showed, after having slashed prices six times this year through mid-April.

Tesla has raised the prices of its Model Y and Model 3 variants by a modest $250 (R4,591) each, pricing details available on the company's website showed.

The Tesla Model Y now has a base price of $47,240 (R867,616), while the Model Y Long-Range crossover and Performance variant are priced at $50,240 (R922,743) and $54,240 (R996,210), respectively.

The company now offers its most affordable version Model 3 at $40,240 (R739,076), while the performance variant is for $53,240 (R977,832).

Tesla has cut prices globally since January, including in the US , seeking to drive volume, especially for its mass-market cars, the Model Y crossover and the Model 3 sedan.

CEO Elon Musk last month signalled the EV maker would prioritise sales growth ahead of profit in a weak economy even though Tesla's gross margins fell to a more than two-year low in the first quarter.

However, a few after that, Tesla announced its first US price hike.