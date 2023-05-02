news

Sun finally sets on the Rolls-Royce Dawn

02 May 2023 - 16:30 By Motoring Staff
The Rolls-Royce Dawn has been discontinued after a seven-year production run.
The Rolls-Royce Dawn has been discontinued after a seven-year production run.
Image: Supplied

The Rolls-Royce Dawn is no more as the final example of this ultra-luxurious two-door convertible has left the firm's Goodwood factory after a seven-year production run.

According to Rolls-Royce CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös, the Dawn characterised a modern expression of “la dolce vita”; a way of living that embraces the beauty and richness of life. He went on to add that the vehicle also perfectly embodied contemporary luxury while celebrating the marque’s founding principles and heritage.

Announced at the 2015 Frankfurt International Motor Show as a replacement for the Phantom Drophead Coupe, the Dawn offered an open-air driving experience that attracted an entirely new generation to the Rolls-Royce brand. It was powered by a smooth and remarkably refined 6.6l twin-turbocharged V12 petrol engine making 420kW and 820Nm. This was increased to 442kW and 841Nm with the Black Badge model in 2017. 

The discontinuation of the Dawn means that Rolls-Royce now has just three models in its line-up powered by combustion engines — the Ghost, Phantom and Cullinan. Deliveries of the new all-electric Spectre are expected to commence in the fourth quarter of 2023. The firm's first dedicated EV, it will serve as an indirect replacement to both the Dawn and its hardtop sibling the Wraith that was put out to pasture earlier this year.

These were South Africa’s top selling car brands in April

Domestic new vehicle sales remained steady last month, and at 37,107 units reflected a decline of 88 vehicle units (0.2%) from the 37,195 vehicles ...
Motoring
2 hours ago

German air taxi firm Lilium plans to get airborne by raising $250m

Germany's Lilium said on Tuesday it would raise up to $250m (about R4.6bn), including from its largest shareholder Tencent Holdings, to fund the ...
Motoring
3 hours ago

Diesel to drop but petrol to rise at midnight

As has been the trend recently, motorists driving diesel cars will enjoy a big fuel price cut in May, while petrol drivers will be hit with another ...
Motoring
4 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Petrol price up in May but diesel down, says AA news
  2. These are the 10 most popular used SUVs in South Africa right now Features
  3. GWM readying fresh new models for South Africa New Models
  4. Monster Jam to thrill capacity crowd in Joburg this weekend Motorsport
  5. Diesel to drop but petrol to rise at midnight news

Latest Videos

Four questions for Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka
South Africa Freedom day billboard in Times Square, New York