Sun finally sets on the Rolls-Royce Dawn

The Rolls-Royce Dawn is no more as the final example of this ultra-luxurious two-door convertible has left the firm's Goodwood factory after a seven-year production run.

According to Rolls-Royce CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös, the Dawn characterised a modern expression of “la dolce vita”; a way of living that embraces the beauty and richness of life. He went on to add that the vehicle also perfectly embodied contemporary luxury while celebrating the marque’s founding principles and heritage.

Announced at the 2015 Frankfurt International Motor Show as a replacement for the Phantom Drophead Coupe, the Dawn offered an open-air driving experience that attracted an entirely new generation to the Rolls-Royce brand. It was powered by a smooth and remarkably refined 6.6l twin-turbocharged V12 petrol engine making 420kW and 820Nm. This was increased to 442kW and 841Nm with the Black Badge model in 2017.

The discontinuation of the Dawn means that Rolls-Royce now has just three models in its line-up powered by combustion engines — the Ghost, Phantom and Cullinan. Deliveries of the new all-electric Spectre are expected to commence in the fourth quarter of 2023. The firm's first dedicated EV, it will serve as an indirect replacement to both the Dawn and its hardtop sibling the Wraith that was put out to pasture earlier this year.