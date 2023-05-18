news

VW aims for 'margin parity' on some EVs by 2025

18 May 2023 - 07:55 By Reuters
Volkswagen is already planning to build the new generation of the electric ID.3 in Wolfsburg starting this year, as well as a new fully-electric SUV model on the existing MEB platform.
Volkswagen is already planning to build the new generation of the electric ID.3 in Wolfsburg starting this year, as well as a new fully-electric SUV model on the existing MEB platform.
Image: Supplied

Volkswagen CFO Arno Antlitz said on Wednesday rising battery material costs mean it will be 2025 before the carmaker can build some electric vehicles at the same profit margins as combustion models.

“A lot of the margin parity depends on raw materials,” Antlitz told the Reuters Automotive Europe conference.

When Volkswagen launched its new electrification strategy in July 2021, it said it expected to reach margin parity between combustion engine and electric vehicles “within the next two to three years”.

Now, Antlitz said, rising materials costs mean the profitability goal depends on VW making its own batteries.

“We haven't given up the topic of margin parity,” Antlitz said. In “2025 and beyond we plan for margin parity”, particularly with models that use Volkswagen's own batteries.

Volkswagen is “planning for significant positive margin” on a new EV model, the ID.2, that will go into production in Spain in 2025 and be priced from €25,000 (R523,128), Antlitz said.

The CFO also said Eastern Europe was still likely to be the location of its next battery plant, and that it was in talks with specific locations.

The carmaker had been expected to make a decision on a site for an East European plant last December, but its technology officer said in March it was waiting to hear more from the EU about what incentives would be available in the region before making a final decision.

Volkswagen is still weighing options for converting its Wolfsburg factory in Germany to build a new generation of electric vehicles called Trinity, or building a new factory for the models.

Antlitz said the delay in the launch of the Trinity vehicles gives Volkswagen the opportunity to retrofit the existing Wolfsburg operations, potentially at a lower cost than building a new €2bn (R42bn) factory.

That investment figure is not up to date because of inflation, Antlitz said.

Volkswagen is already planning to build the new generation of the electric ID.3 in Wolfsburg starting this year, as well as a new fully-electric SUV model on the existing MEB platform.

The proposal to build an all-new factory for the future Trinity line of EVs was made by former CEO Herbert Diess. His successor, Oliver Blume, put that plan under review.

The future of the Wolfsburg complex is of special importance to Volkswagen's unions because it is the headquarters and historic centre of the automaker's operations.

Antlitz said the automaker plans to convert existing operations “plant by plant” to build EVs. “We won't add additional capacity.”

Shareholders can expect an update on the carmaker's financial targets and capital allocation plans at its upcoming capital markets day on June 21, the CFO added. 

Fuel prices set to drop in June, says AA

Despite recent rand weakness, the fuel outlook for June remains positive, with significant reductions in all fuels likely in June.
Motoring
21 hours ago

Ex-Audi boss admits he turned blind eye to diesel-rigged cars

Rupert Stadler, the former head of Volkswagen’s Audi brand, admitted to a German court he should have stepped in when sales of rigged vehicles ...
Motoring
23 hours ago

Pre-owned car sales drop 17.7% as buyers rail against price hikes

Used-car prices in South Africa continued to rise sharply in the first quarter of 2023. The biggest hike was in three-year-old cars, which rose 10.2% ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Fuel prices set to drop in June, says AA news
  2. Toyota South Africa confirms prices of hot new GR Corolla New Models
  3. New Ford Ranger Wildtrak X is coming to Mzansi New Models
  4. New Isuzu D-Max Arctic AT35 storms into town New Models
  5. WATCH | New Ford Everest vs old Ford Everest Features

Latest Videos

Gordhan accuses De Ruyter of being arrogant, requiring humility and using ...
Environmentalists are stopping SA’s development': Mantashe