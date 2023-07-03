Subaru unveils new finance and maintenance plan offerings

Subaru is offering a new Guaranteed Future Value (GFV) finance product that gives customers peace of mind with a guaranteed buyback value at the end of the contract.

Available across all models in the Subaru model lineup on 36 and 48 month finance packages, customers at the end of the instalment period simply return their vehicle in exchange for the exact amount owed on their balloon payment. Alternatively they can choose to trade in their vehicle for a new Subaru model or refinance the existing vehicle.