Subaru unveils new finance and maintenance plan offerings

Available across all models in the Subaru model lineup on 36 and 48 month finance packages

03 July 2023 - 13:25 By Motoring Staff
Subaru is for a limited time extending the maintenance plan on the WRX to five-years/120,000km.
Image: Supplied

Subaru is offering a new Guaranteed Future Value (GFV) finance product that gives customers peace of mind with a guaranteed buyback value at the end of the contract. 

Available across all models in the Subaru model lineup on 36 and 48 month finance packages, customers at the end of the instalment period simply return their vehicle in exchange for the exact amount owed on their balloon payment. Alternatively they can choose to trade in their vehicle for a new Subaru model or refinance the existing vehicle.

“The GFV offers peace of mind of knowing that your finance arrangement will be settled when your vehicle is returned,” says Subaru South Africa marketing manager Nteo Nkoli.

Subaru also announced it is now offering a limited-time extended maintenance plan on the range-topping Subaru WRX. All Subaru vehicles are currently sold with a three-year/75,000km maintenance plan. However,  Subaru is upping the ante for a limited period by extending this to a five-year/120,000km maintenance plan on the WRX at no extra cost.

